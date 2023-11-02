Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' to wish the superstar his 58th birthday on Wednesday at midnight.

The 'Pathaan' actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar.

The signature SRK pose also marked the occasion, with the 'King of Romance' spreading his arms.

The 'Jawan' actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap.

Here's a video of the star greeting his fans gathered outside his residence.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1719795350423388230?s=20

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.

Every year, fans gather outside SRK's home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of 'King Khan' of Bollywood, and the fans continued their ritual this year as well.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release this December.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the 'Chak De! India' actor will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the 'Swades' actor with the '3 Idiots' director. (ANI)

