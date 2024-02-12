Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Varun Tej on Monday welcomed actor Ruhani Sharma to team of the much-awaited patriotic thriller 'Operation Valentine'.

Taking to Instagram story, Varun treated fans with the first-look poster and introduced her character's name.

In the poster, donning a uniform as a member of the Indian Airforce Department.

Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, "Ruhani sharma as Tanya Sharma. Welcome onboard @ruhanisharma94. Operation Valentine."

The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of 'Operation Valentine' and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

Shot in 2 languages, Hindi and Telugu, the film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on February 16, will now be released on March 1.

Announcing the new release date, Varun took to X and wrote, "Locking the target on March 1st 2024!See you in cinemas! #OperationValentine."

The film has been postponed multiple times. It was originally set for a December 2023 release but the makers had to postpone it to February 16 due to a delay in visual effects reportedly.

"Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned," said a statement issued by the makers.

'Operation Valentine' is slated to release in cinemas on March 1. (ANI)

