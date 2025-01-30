Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Netflix has announced that the Oscar-nominated Indian short film 'Anuja' will be available for streaming on February 5.

The announcement was made through the platform's official Instagram account, with the caption reading, "ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5."

Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' has secured a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, putting it in the race against other notable contenders such as 'Alien', 'I'm Not a Robot', 'The Last Ranger', and 'A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent'.

The Oscar nominations were revealed on January 23 by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

The narrative of 'Anuja' revolves around a nine-year-old girl called Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.

The plot follows Anuja as she faces a life-altering decision that will impact both her future and her family's well-being.

The film has garnered attention and support of stars including Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga.

Priyanka Chopra, who is one of those backing the film, shared her thoughts on the project: "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."

She continued, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."

Guneet Monga, who is one of the film's producers, expressed her excitement as well, stating, "'Anuja' is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J. Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens."

Monga also spoke about her involvement in the film, saying, "I'm honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside Producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story - Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

For Guneet Monga, 'Anuja' marks her third Oscar nomination. Her previous projects, 'The Elephant Whisperers and ''Period: End of Sentence', have both won Academy Awards. (ANI)

