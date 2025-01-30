Anuja, the short film starring Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag and Nagesh Bhonsle, earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. This Oscar-nominated film, with Priyanka Chopra as the executive producer and Guneet Monga Kapoor as the producer, is now set to premiere on Netflix. The makers have released a teaser video for the film and confirmed that Anuja will be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 5. Viewers with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the film from that date onward. 97th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor Celebrate Oscar Nomination for Short Film ‘Anuja’.

‘Anuja’ OTT Release Date

ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5. pic.twitter.com/a8JQnQS9T7 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2025

