Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 31) highlighted India's twin wins at this year's Oscars for the song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR and documentary short The Elephant Whisperers in his last Mann Ki Baat address for 2023. In the 108th episode of the radio broadcast, the prime minister said the world saw India's creativity and understood the country's connection with the environment through its entertainment industry. Ukraine Army 'Naatu Naatu' Viral Video: Ukrainian Army Personnel Dance to RRR's Oscar-Winning Song With a Twist.

"Friends, when "Naatu Naatu'" got the Oscar, the whole country rejoiced with joy. Who was not happy when they heard about the honour given to The Elephant Whisperers? Through these, the world witnessed India's creativity and understood our connection with the environment," Modi said. At the 95th Academy Awards, the foot-tapping Telugu chartbuster "Naatu Naatu", composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the best original song award and made SS Rajamouli's RRR the first Indian feature film production to bring home the Oscar. Mann Ki Baat on December 31, 2023 Live Streaming: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Address to the Nation via Radio Programme.

Watch Mann Ki Baat Video:

Netflix's Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win the Oscar in the documentary short film category. During the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, actor Akshay Kumar also shared his fitness tips. "Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life," Kumar said as he called for focusing on physical fitness as well as overall well-being.