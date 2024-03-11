Director Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer continued its unstoppable run at the Oscars 2024. After winning the awards for Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography, the Cillian Murphy starrer film bagged the Oscar for Best Original Score. Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Music to our ears! Ludwig Goransson is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for Oppenheimer." Oscars 2024 Best Director Winner: Christopher Nolan Wins His First Oscar at 96th Academy Awards.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk, Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: Oppenheimer Wins Best Film at 96th Academy Awards!.

Oppenheimer Wins Award for Best Original Score

Music to our ears! Ludwig Göransson is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jfi0wswmWM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.