Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): The popular series 'Panchayat' is all set to return with Season 5.

After the huge success of the fourth season, Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) officially announced the next chapter on Monday.

The news was shared through Prime Video's Instagram page with a poster and the message: "Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye." In the poster, all the main characters are seen smiling, giving fans a hint that the new season may bring both fun and challenges.

Season 4, released on June 24, became the most successful season to date. It received a strong response not just in India, but also from over 180 countries across the world.

Manish Menghani, Director & Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, said in a statement, "We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series' stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling."

"The season's exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity," he added.

Season 4 featured popular actors including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and others. It was also part of Prime Video's Prime Day 2025 special content.

With the next season scheduled for 2026, fans can once again look forward to more stories from the village of Phulera and its residents. (ANI)

