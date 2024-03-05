Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Makers of murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak' starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix India treated fans with a trailer video and captioned the post, which read, "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it's time to say Murder Mubarak!#MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix!"

The trailer introduces the setting of the crime at the Royal Delhi Club, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club. Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a relentless cop ACP Bhavani Singh with his own odd tactics to solve a murder mystery. He's determined to expose the club members' darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra.

As soon as the trailer was launched, fans showed their excitement in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Taking inspiration from the best one - Knives Out."

Another user commented, "Can't wait for the movieee."

"completely justifying the genre 'murder mystery' and the cast is seriously killing it!," another user commented.

Speaking about the trailer launch, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films shared, "Our film is a journey into the depths of intrigue, where every twist and turn unveils a new layer of mystery and entertainment. Set at the Delhi Royal Club, it's a suspense-filled tale filled with secrets. What truly sets this project apart is the passion and dedication poured into every aspect of its creation. From script to screen, 'Murder Mubarak' is a labor of love that we can't wait to share with audiences. It's a testament to the incredible talent and commitment of everyone involved. Partnering with Netflix has granted us the opportunity to share this entertaining murder mystery narrative with a global audience, amplifying the reach and impact of our storytelling."

Talking about the film, director Homi Adajania said, "It's exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in 'Murder Mubarak.' This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that's very enjoyable to watch. This March, 'Murder Mubarak' will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised and may even go back to figure why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director - Netflix Original Films, Netflix India, added, "Murder Mubarak' is an entertaining whodunit headlined by a stellar ensemble cast. Director Homi Adajania has crafted a thriller with captivating twists and turns. We are excited to continue to partner with Maddock Films on such riveting stories. At Netflix, we are dedicated to entertain a diverse audience and this film truly has it all -- drama, comedy, love and suspense."

'Murder Mubarak' is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death'. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The film is slated to stream on Netflix from March 15. (ANI)

