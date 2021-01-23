Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Pixar's Animated film 'Soul' became the first feature film to top Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings. The movie debuted at No. 1 for the week of December 21-27.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Soul', which premiered on Disney+, topped two other high-profile premieres during Christmas week: Drama series' Bridgerton' and George Clooney's feature film 'The Midnight Sky,' both on Netflix.

Also, Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' premiered on Christmas on HBO Max, however, Nielsen's streaming measurement currently does not include that platform, and WarnerMedia doesn't release viewership data for HBO Max.

Capturing about 1.67 billion minutes of viewing time 'Soul' has achieved a landmark as the equivalent of almost 16.7 million full runs of the 100-minute film.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that 'Bridgerton' (1.2 billion minutes) and 'The Midnight Sky' (1.11 billion) claimed the third and fourth spots on the chart behind 'The Office', whose last full week on Netflix before moving to Peacock delivered 1.44 billion minutes of viewing time.

'The Mandalorian', which is a second Disney+ property, remained in the top 10 a week after its season finale, drawing slightly more than a billion minutes of viewing time. Also joining the list of top 10 are two other originals, Netflix's 'The Crown' and 'The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platforms contend Nielsen's methodology doesn't capture the full scope of viewing on devices other than TV sets. Nielsen also only measures U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)