Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) As cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, greetings poured in from various quarters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstars Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan as well as sports icon Sachin Tendulkar wishing good health to the megastar.

Bachchan, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, rang in his birthday with fans outside his bungalow Jalsa at midnight.

Prime Minister Modi said Bachchan is "one of India's most remarkable film personalities".

"A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan," Modi tweeted.

Bachchan's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" co-star Shah Rukh said the biggest lesson he has learned from the superstar is to "never back away".

"One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan," SRK tweeted alongside a video clip featuring him and Bachchan.

Calling him a constant inspiration, Rajinikanth said Bachchan is the "true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity".

"The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always," the actor, who collaborated with the screen icon on 1991 blockbuster "Hum", posted on the microblogging site.

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, his co-star from Telugu hit "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", wished him "health and strength".

"Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir ! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments," he wrote.

Among his contemporaries, Dharmendra shared a short and sweet 'happy birthday' wish for his "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke" co-actor.

Writer Javed Akhtar, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo who penned Bachchan's classic hits "Zanjeer", "Deewar" and "Sholay", said it is rare to find a focused and hardworking talent like him.

"He has great talent. But you need to tremendous focus, control on your impulses that you don't do anything or say anything which can be of any controversy or image damaging factor. You have to have perfect social relationship, dignity.

"And in spite of all the success and you never allow yourself to take anything for granted. He is extremely hard working, disciplined and monumental talent and it has made one Amitabh Bachchan. Now today, where we will get these many things in one person," Akhtar told PTI.

Cricket legend Tendulkar said the megastar's "passion and dedication" are an inspiration for generations to come.

"Your passion & unparalleled dedication is an inspiration to everyone @SrBachchan Ji! Wishing you a very happy 80th birthday. May God grace you with the best of health, happiness & long life," he tweeted.

His "Waqt" co-actor Shefali Shah reminisced working with the icon.

"It has been an honour, a privilege. There isn't another Mr Bachchan and that can never ever be. He is an icon. The way he treats any actor, he is so senior but yet he will treat you at par," the actor told PTI.

"There is so much (to learn), I could sit in the background and just watch what he does. There is so much humility and kindness in the way he treats everybody on set," she added.

Actor Rashmika Mandana, who shared the screen with the veteran actor in his latest release "Goodbye", said the experience of working on the family drama will stay with her all her life.

"As an actor, I have learnt how to rehearse. He is the first co-star with whom I started rehearsing my lines to this extent where we treat the rehearsals as the take. This I am going to take with me for the rest of my life.

As a person, he respects and treats everyone the same way. He is extremely loving. I am glad a did this film with him so early in my career," Rashmika told PTI.

For Parineeti Chopra, his co-star from upcoming film "Uunchai", it is his humility which makes him different from others.

"What I learnt the most (from him) is his humility. He still treats every single day as his first day. He is constantly learning, asking questions... The bigger legends that I work with the more I learn lessons in humility. They are legends because in a good way, they have absolutely no awareness of the stardom that they have or maybe they have too much awareness and they protect it," Parineeti told PTI.

Not only public figures, fans from across the country have been showering Bachchan with birthday wishes on social media.

Scores of fans also gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on his birthday. The busy Juhu lane also saw many ‘Happy Birthday' posters for the veteran actor displayed by various fan groups.

