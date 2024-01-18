Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Legendary Indian actor Nutan' granddaughter Pranutan Bahl is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming film 'Coco & Nut'.

She will star opposite American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor.

Billed as a 'spirit-lifting romance', the charming love story is directed by Rahsaan Noor. This marks his first film since the critically acclaimed 2018 Bengali Beauty, the highest grossing Bengali language movie of all time.

"Feeling worthless, an ambitious young woman (Pranutan) fighting to save her marriage gets a pick me up from her know-it-all college sweetheart (Rahsaan)," the official logline of 'Coco & Nut' reads, as per a press release.

The film's production primary in English with some Hindi dialogues, will take place entirely in Chicago from June to July this year, with a diverse cast and crew drawn from both the United States and India.

"I've always wanted to do a romantic drama," Pranutan expressed. "'Coco & Nut' is a beautiful story in which my character, Nut, journeys through a transformative phase in her life. I'm so grateful that I make my international debut with a movie like that."

Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Notebook' which was produced by Salman Khan, after that she was seen in 2022 film 'Helmet'.

"I'm really grateful to be getting another opportunity to make a film," Rahsaan Noor said. "That too on a subject that is not only personal to me but also a subject that I've found so many people around the world relate to -- when looking for your life partner, how do you really know if you've found the one?"

"I grew up like so many other second generation South Asian Americans -- with a love for our movies from the motherland. That's why we're making Coco & Nut in English and in Hindi. It's a privilege to be working with Pranutan on this film. From the moment I saw her in 'Notebook', I was taken by her talent and knew that I had to work with her one day," the actor-filmmaker added.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2025. (ANI)

