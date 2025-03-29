Washington DC [US], March 29 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel Season 2', which was set to release in 2025, has been delayed until spring 2026 as the spy series, produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO, is facing challenges once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon MGM is not satisfied with the current version of the show's second season. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, that the release has been pushed back, and all Citadel spinoff series are now on hold. The company has not yet confirmed an official return date for the series.

The spy series was initially planned as a global franchise with several international spinoffs, including 'Citadel: Diana' from Italy and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' from India. While these shows have performed well in their respective regions, further development of spinoffs has been paused until Season 2 is finalized.

The show has faced several issues since its launch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season went through expensive reshoots and budget overruns, increasing its cost to $235 million. Despite the high investment, the show had mixed reviews but was still renewed for a second season.

Shooting for the second season was completed in November 2023; however, Amazon MGM is now making changes to improve the final product.

Adding to the complications, Jennifer Salke, the former Amazon MGM head who originally championed the Citadel project, was recently removed from her position.

Meanwhile, the first season of the hit show featured Priyanka Chopra alongside Richard Madden. The spy series, which spanned across six episodes, also starred Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, and Rahul Kohli, among others.

The Indian series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which starred actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered on November 7 last year. The action series was written by Sita R. Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). (ANI)

