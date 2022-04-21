Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari's directorial debut "Being Mortal", which would have also featured the actor-comedian alongside Bill Murray and Seth Rogen.

The studio confirmed the halt in production in a letter to the cast and crew. Searchlight cited a recent complaint for their decision, reported Variety.

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project.

"Our hope is to resume production and (we) are working with Aziz and (producer Youree Henley) to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share,” the letter read.

Variety quoted a source familiar with the production to say that the complaint was not directed toward the "Master of None" star, who is working with Henley to address the complaint and continue the production.

Deadline first reported the news, stating that the formal suspension came three days after production was first halted. The original report also states that the suspension is not related to COVID-19.

“Being Mortal” is based on Atul Gawande's nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.” Principal photography began at the end of March and the film had reportedly completed half of its scheduled production before halting.

The film was slated to be released in 2023.

