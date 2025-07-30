Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): A court hearing was held against Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao regarding a controversial poster during the promotion of 'Behen Hogi Teri' in 2017.

The hearing was held today in Jalandhar, however, the actor didn't appear in the hearing said his advocate, Darshan Singh Dayal.

Darshan Dayal shared details of the Rajkummar Rao case. The advocate said that in 2017 a poster of Shivaji in the film triggered anger among a section of people.

During this time, a case was registered against actors Rajkumar Rao, Shruti Hassan, the producer, director and deputy director of the film.

The FIR was registered under Section 295A (act done with the intention of inciting religious sentiments), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 67 of the IT Act, due to which non-bailable warrants were also issued against the actor, said advocate Darshan Dayal.

Rajkummar Rao surrendered before the court in Jalandhar on July 28 in connection with the case related to his 'Behen Hogi Teri' film. After presenting himself before the court, the actor was granted conditional bail.

"The challan was presented in the court in the absence of the actor. Since the address in the summons was in Delhi, he was not informed about appearing in the court. Actually, the actor is living in Mumbai. On the other hand, Shruti Hassan was acquitted in the case after the court found her innocent. Ajay K Pannalal (Director of the film) has reached the court today, whose petition has been filed in the court," said advocate Darshan.

The petition further stated that the actor merely played a film character, in which his character potrayed the role of Lord Shiva in a Jagran troupe, and this is a completely artistic presentation. There was no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of any community, said advocate Darshan Singh Dayal.

Rajkummar Rao argued that the film "Behen Hogi Teri" had received a Central Board of Film Certification certificate, indicating that the content of the film was not legally objectionable. It also said that his freedom of expression was protected under Article 19(1)(a), according to Darshan.

Behen Hogi Teri was directed by Ajay K Pannalal and starred Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film 'Maalik'. (ANI)

