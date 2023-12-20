New Delhi [US], December 20 (ANI): After the release of 'Animal', actor Ranbir Kapoor headed to the US. And it seems like he has been enjoying some quality time there.

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt recently shared a photograph with Ranbir with the caption, "When an 'animal' comes to visit (sic)."

In the photo, Ranbir and Trishala can be seen sitting next to each other and being all smiles for the camera.

Ranbir shares a close bond with Sanjay Dutt. He essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju. The duo in 2022 also worked together in a film titled 'Shamshera'. However, the film did not do well at the box office.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1.

'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. The film has raked in over Rs 500 crore in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel. (ANI)

