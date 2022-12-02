Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 2 (ANI): If you are in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, there's a chance that you might bump into Bollywood stars.

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.

Also Read | The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power to Introduce 7 New Cast Members for Season 2.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wowed the audience with their charming presence at the opening ceremony of the festival. The second day saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gracing the festival.

At Red Sea International Film Festival, Kareen nd Saif "championed an initiative that supports women's parity."

Also Read | Red Sea Film Fest: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor to Attend the Closing Ceremony of the Grand Event in Saudi Arabia.

In the upcoming days, actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will also attend the festival.

"I am extremely honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah," Ranbir said.

Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)