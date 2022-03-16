Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The makers of late Rishi Kapoor's last film -- 'Sharmaji Namkeen' -- have unveiled a heart-touching video message by the superstar's son, Ranbir Kapoor, on Wednesday.

Honouring his father's legacy, Ranbir shared that his father's last film will always be special for him and that Rishi Kapoor wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.

Since that could not happen due to his father's unfortunate demise, the actor shared that the makers tried to finish the film by using VFX effects or with Ranbir using prosthetics to shoot the part. However, nothing seemed to work.

It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor's last film gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

Ranbir remembered his father, saying, "You must have heard 'The show must go on', but I've seen Papa live his life."

The 'Brahmastra' actor added, "Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the fondest memories of my father. Up on the screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans," before urging viewers to shower their love for the film like they always did for Rishi Kapoor and requesting them to watch the film's trailer that releases tomorrow.

A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' revolves around the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022. (ANI)

