Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the dubbing session for his upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rocky a.k.a Ranveer posted pictures from the dubbing session and wrote, “Finishing touches. #RRKPK.”

Makers are all set to unveil the second song of the film 'What Jhumka'.

Taking to Insta, Dharma Productions shared the promo of the song on Monday which they captioned, "You've heard of beat drop, mic drop, jaw drop moments but now it's time for the jhumka drop moment! #WhatJhumka, Song out tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July."

Sung by Arijit Singh, the party track will be out on July 12.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the first song 'Tum Kya Mile' and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'RRKPK' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)

