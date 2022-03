New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who is currently in the UK to watch the prestigious Premier League Football, is having the time of his life.

Recently the actor received a customised No 1 jersey from English football icon Ledley King, and now, in a recent picture, he can be seen having fun and posing with model Bella Hadid.

Ranveer bonded with YouTuber Chunkz, who shared the picture of him along with the actor and the model on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen starring in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

