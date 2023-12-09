Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024. The makers of the film recently dropped its teaser which received a lot of attention from the film industry as well as fans. Now, actor Ranveer Singh has also praised it.

After Deepika shared the teaser on her Instagram handle, Ranveer showered his love on his wife's film's teaser. He wrote in the comment section, "BOOOOOOOM!!!!!(with fire emojis)"

While sharing the teaser, Deepika wrote, "Fighter Forever "

The makers of the aerial action thriller 'Fighter' on Friday unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser which he captioned, "Har udaan, watan ke naam. #FighterForever. #FighterTeaser Out Now!"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a hot kissing scene of Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

The motion poster of 'Fighter' was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' in her kitty. (ANI)

