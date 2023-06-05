Actors Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Anil Kapoor starrer family drama film Dil Dhadakne Do turned 8 on Monday. Taking to Instagram, production house Tiger Baby films shared a collage video which they captioned, "Sailin' since 2015. #8yearsofdildhadaknedo." Priyanka Chopra Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in London, Says ‘What a Night’ As She Drops Pics on Instagram.

In the video, the production house shared some BTS moments of the film.Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also starred Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Shefali Shah, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Pahwa, and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.

Soon after Tiger Baby Films dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "All time favourite movie ," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Love love love this movie." A fan commented, "The raw and real nature of this film.. Touches heart.. Thank you for making this.. Favourite forever." "What a film," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite actor Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.Priyanka, on the other hand, will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The shoot has not started yet. Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Ranveer Singh To Make Hollywood Debut? Actor Signs with International Agency WME, Fuelling Speculations.

Talking about director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming projects, her next is The Archies which marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year.