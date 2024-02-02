Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming movie 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' starring Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi, on Friday, unveiled the film's first teaser.

Actor Ranvir Shorey took to X to reveal the teaser.

He wrote, "#GodhraTeaser is all yours! Do tell us in the comments if it was an accident or a Conspiracy. #GodhraTeaser Out Now #Godhra, releasing in cinemas on 1st March 2024. Director- @mkshivaaksh producer- @thebjpurohit. Associate Producer-@akshita25th Banner- @omtrinetrafilms Starring @ranvirshorey @actormanojjoshi @hitukanodia. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o-63y4bn7w."

The teaser begins with a disturbing picture of a burning train, the Sabarmati Express. It provides a glimpse into the horrific events that occurred 22 years ago, leaving wounds that Gujarat still bears today.

Director MK Shivaaksh sheds light on the film's purpose, stating, "It aims to unravel the layers surrounding Godhra - from the incident itself to the aftermath that led to the Gujarat riots. The questions raised in the teaser are profound: What is the truth behind the Godhra incident? Why has the agony of the victims been buried beneath the narratives of accidents and impulsive altercations?

Producer BJ Purohit shared, "Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra 's teaser unfolds, it invites the audience to reflect on the painful history that still resonates in the hearts of those who witnessed the burning train on that fateful day."

It builds on the findings of the Nanavati Mehta Commission, which was constituted to investigate the Godhra incident. The film's objective is to expose the truth, exploring whether the train burning was an accident or a premeditated act fuelled by simmering tensions.

Produced by Om Trinetra Films it stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Ganesh Yadav, Makrand Shukla and Rajeev Surti.

'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' is set to be unveiled on the big screen on March 1 this year. (ANI)

