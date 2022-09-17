Actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media and informed all that his father Krishan Dev Shorey passed away 'peacefully' on Friday night at the age of 92. He shared an old picture of his dad smiling and penned a heartfelt note remembering him. Also, many from the industry as well as fans sent their condolences on the post. RK/RKAY: The Teaser of Ranvir Shorey and Mallika Sherawat Starrer Released, Watch Video.

RIP Krishan Dev Shorey:

