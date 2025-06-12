Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Renowned director Robert Eggers is set to bring Charles Dickens' timeless classic 'A Christmas Carol' to the big screen with a new remake for Warner Bros. Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eggers will write and direct the film, which Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus will produce for Maiden Voyage.

Willem Dafoe, who recently starred in Eggers' vampire film 'Nosferatu,' is reportedly in consideration to play the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The story follows Scrooge's transformation after being visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley and three spirits.

Dickens' novella, first published in 1843, has been adapted numerous times for film and television.

Previous notable adaptations include a 2009 animated feature directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Jim Carrey and a 2019 British television version starring Guy Pearce.

Eggers is known for his work on atmospheric and eerie films like 'The Witch,' 'The Lighthouse,' and 'Nosferatu.' His approach to storytelling often emphasises the supernatural and the unknown.

In a recent interview, Eggers mentioned his preference for period settings, expressing discomfort with filming modern subjects like cars.

Eggers' next project, 'Werwulf,' a werewolf horror film co-written with co-writer, is set for release on Christmas Day 2026 by Focus Features. (ANI)

