Actor Robert Pattinson and his partner Suki Waterhouse have been blessed with a baby. While Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse haven't confirmed the news yet, photos of them have been doing the rounds on social media. In the snaps posted by the local media, the Batman star can be seen pushing a stroller, People reported. While Pattinson was clicked in a sweatshirt and puffy jacket with both hands on the stroller and new mom Waterhouse wore a black trench coat, baseball cap and sunglasses. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child; New Parents Spotted Taking a Stroll With Their Baby (See Pics).

According to unverified reports, the couple welcomed home a baby girl. Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November, when the "Good Looking" singer debuted her baby bump on stage Corona Capital Music Festival. In a fan-captured video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Waterhouse -- dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights -- said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept on an Inflatable Boat for Months Since It Was His 'Only Piece of Furniture'.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Spotted with Their Baby!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse during a stroll around Los Angeles with their baby! pic.twitter.com/ZwUG0628Rm — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) March 26, 2024

The two have been in a relationship for more than five years. In December, a source told People that Pattinson and Waterhouse were engaged. "They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source shared.