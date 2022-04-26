'Roppongi Class,' Japanese remake of 'Itaewon Class' to air in July

Seoul [South Korea], April 26 (ANI/Global Economic): "Roppongi Class," a Japanese remake version of Korean drama "Itaewon Class," will be aired on Japan's Asahi TV in July.

Kakao Entertainment announced the launch of Japanese remake version titled "Roppongi Class" on the 25th.

Also Read | Kevin James Birthday Special: 10 Thoughtful Quotes by the Home Team Actor That Are Truth Bombs.

The original webtoon "Itaewon Class" hit 410 million accumulated views in Korea and the drama with the same title also hit the highest rating of 18.3%.

"Itaewon Class" gained popularity in Japan as well. Kakao Entertainment launched the remake version of the original webtoon under the title of "Roppongi Class" on the Japanese platform Piccoma in 2017. As the remake drama was announced to be produced in June 2020, payments for the webtoon also increased 454% from a year ago on Piccoma.

Also Read | Channing Tatum Birthday Special: From Alan Caprison to Greg Jenko, 5 of the Magic Mike Star's Funniest Roles!.

An official from Kakao Entertainment said the remake webtoon has made a solid local fandom in Japan.

Kakao Entertainment, the drama producer SLL, and TV Asahi previously signed an agreement to co-produce Japanese remake drama. Kakao Entertainment's content production subsidiary Kross Pictures will also participate in the project.

An official from Kakao Entertainment said, "The production of "Roppongi Class" has proved the excellence and popularity of our original content IPs."

He continued, "Based on Kakao Entertainment's various original IPs, global network, and production capability, we will continue to produce global hit content." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)