After the action thriller film Jawan prevue was unveiled, SRK and other star cast have been lauded by the audience but today it’s special as Salman Khan heaped praises on King Khan. Salman took to Instagram and shared the Jawan’s prevue and wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..” Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Jawan Prevue: Salman Khan Gives High Praise to Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee-Nayanthara Movie, Calls It Outstanding!.

The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the film. Coming back to Jawan, Shah Rukh, on Monday, unveiled the prevue. SRK shared the prevue on his Insta which he captioned, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi For Delicious Meals And Tamil Lessons, Calls Atlee A Mass Director!.

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track ''Beqarar Karke'' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises. Helmed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to Jawan. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times. Jawan also features The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue. Jawan is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true pan-India film. The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.