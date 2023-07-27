Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has delighted her fans with a hilarious selfie captured during her Bali trip, where she playfully poses with a monkey. The endearing moment, shared on social media, has garnered much love and appreciation from her followers. Currently vacationing in Bali, Samantha is making the most of her time with her friend Anusha Swamy. The actress has taken a break from her film commitments due to health reasons but remains active on her social media accounts, keeping fans updated about her adventures. Samantha will be next seen in Khushi and Citadel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enjoys A Peaceful Moment As She Chills In 4 Degree Ice Bath In Bali (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)