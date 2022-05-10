New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Paying tributes to santoor virtuoso Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of leading music label Saregama, said his demise is a loss which cannot be replaced.

Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, died on Tuesday morning at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai.

Goenka, chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns Saregama, said he was one of the star artists for the music label.

"Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma was one of the star artists for Saregama. My family's association with him goes back a long time. Some of our biggest hits have music by Pandit ji,'' he said.

His family is like family to us, Goenka added. "His loss is one that cannot be replaced."

Sharma, one half of the famous 'Shiv-Hari' composer duo along with flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasiya, is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, Rohit.

The Shiv-Hari duo composed music for an array of films such as "Silsila", "Lamhe", "Chandni" and "Darr".

