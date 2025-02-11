Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actors Saqib Saleem, Sai Tamhankar, Rahul Bhat and Saba Azad will be seen sharing screen space in a new thriller series titled 'Crime Beat'.

Crime Beat follows the "journey of a rookie crime journalist, struggling to find his footing both professionally and personally. His breakthrough comes when he uncovers a lead on a fugitive gangster's return to India. As he delves deeper into the investigation, which has the potential to make him a journalistic sensation, he is pulled into a dangerous web of deceit and hidden agendas. The more he uncovers, the more perilous his situation becomes, forcing him to make choices that challenge his morals, threaten his relationships, and put his life on the line."

Excited about the project, Saqib said, "From the moment I took on this role, I knew Crime Beat would be an intense and unforgettable journey which would push and test me as an actor. Portraying a crime journalist caught in the complex web of investigative reporting, power dynamics, and dire threats has been both thrilling and challenging. The story is packed with suspense, high stakes, and moral dilemmas, creating an edge-of-your-seat experience. I'm excited for the audience to dive into this gripping narrative, and I truly hope they connect with the twists and turns that make Crime Beat so compelling".

As per Saba, the "show goes into the world of investigative reporting and each character encounters their fair share of risks within it. My character is driven, passionate, super independent and navigates within a world filled with constant moral dilemma. The story highlights the complexities journalists face while uncovering some of society's darkest secrets and the personal cost they pay for the same. I'm thrilled for the world to see what we have made."

Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul have directed the series, which will be released on ZEE5 starting February 21. (ANI)

