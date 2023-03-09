The mortal remains of late veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away at 66 following a heart attack on Wednesday, will be brought to Mumbai today (March 9) for his final rites, said sources. "Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added. His body had been brought to Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital for post-mortem examination. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Actor-Director's Last Insta Post Was Pics of Him Celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's House With Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry.

On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. A day later, he travelled to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.

Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish, was the first one to share the news of his demise on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors. In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Satish Kaushik Funeral Update: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar Spotted Outside Late Actor’s Residence Ahead of His Last Rites (View Pics).

Following this, several Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan and Arbaaz Khan among others, also poured their condolences on social media. In January, Satish shared a video of himself on social media in which he was seen sweating it out in the gym. He could be seen carrying weights with utmost determination.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural and Judaai.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.