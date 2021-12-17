A search warrant has been issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office to investigate actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone for information related to the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Variety, the veteran actor's phone will be searched as a part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Hutchins on October 21. Pushpa Part 2: Sequel Of Allu Arjun’s Action Film Titled ‘Pushpa The Rule’.

Variety obtained the affidavit attached to the warrant, in which Detective Alexandria Hancock said that investigators are seeking evidence that may help "complete a full investigation". Hancock also stated that she had asked Baldwin and his attorney to voluntarily turn over the phone, and she was told to get a warrant. In the affidavit, Hancock said she had also conducted a brief search of late Hutchins' phone, and found "conversations about the production dating back to July 14." Year Ender 2021: From WandaVision, Squid Game to Hawkeye; Five Breakout Shows Of This Year That You Should Definitely Watch!.

The affidavit obtained by Variety also includes details of Baldwin's initial interview with Sheriff's detectives, where he stated that he had exchanged emails with the armourer on the production named Hannah Gutierrez Reed. He discussed with her about what type of gun to use following which she showed him various options. Lastly, he had selected the Colt .45 to use in the film. "He said he requested a bigger gun, and she also showed him different styles of knives for the production. Alec was shown a Colt with a brown handle, and a cherry handle and he ultimately chose the one with the brown handle," the affidavit stated.

For the uninformed, in his first public interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos post the controversy, Baldwin said he had been told that "it's highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally." The following day, local prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement saying that no charges had been ruled out against anyone. As per Variety, Gutierrez Reed and Dave Halls, the first assistant director, had voluntarily turned over their phones. Baldwin's attorney told the paper that he was willing to turn over his phone, but needed to "protect his privacy on unrelated matters." The warrant seeks "all information and data from the cellular phone in relation to the production of Rust, and any member working on the production." Such data may include contacts, text messages, photos, videos, call history, and GPS data.

