Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has crossed Rs 300 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Thursday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s film Grosses Rs 305 Crores Worldwide!.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind Dunki, shared the the movie has grossed Rs 305 crore in globally. "The Box Office is buzzing with your love for Dunki," the production banner posted on Instagram. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Inches Close to Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally!.

Dunki, based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.