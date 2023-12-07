Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh who is all set to share screen space with Kriti Sanon and Kajol in the upcoming film Do Patti, has treated his fans with the pictures from the sets of the film. He took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and other team members. He wrote in the caption, "#DreamTeam #DoPatti" Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Do Patti: Kriti Sanon Wraps Up ‘Fulfilling’ Manali Shoot Schedule of Her Debut Production; Actress Shares BTS Videos of Snowcapped Mountains (Watch).

Makers began the filming of the film in Mumbai on August 18. Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol earlier said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ''

Actor turned producer, Kriti Sanon earlier said, "Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I'm excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma'am, who I'm thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!" Do Patti: Kajol and Kriti Sanon Reunite Post Dilwale For Netflix's Mystery Thriller, Kanika Dhillon to Debut as Producer (View Pic).

Shaheer Sheikh With Kriti Sanon and Do Patti Team:

Shaheer had featured in TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Pavitra Rishta 2, Mahabharat and Who to Hai Albelaa. The official release date of Do Patti is still awaited.