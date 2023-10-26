How time flies! Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met, which made us fall in love with romance and celebrated love in its truest form, completed 16 years today.Years have passed since the release of the film but the iconic characters of Kareena Kapoor's Geet and Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap are still etched in the minds and hearts of all Bollywood lovers. As the film clocked 16 years, Shahid took a stroll down memory lane and shared some memorable glimpses from the film. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Share Steamy Chemistry in This First Look Poster From Their Upcoming Movie! Film To Release in October 2023.

In the background, Shahid can be heard saying, "This film is special for me because I had not done a film for almost six months and everybody kind of put their blood and sweat into this film." Shahid's post left fans nostalgic. Replying to the video, a social media user commented, "Comfort movie for everyone then now and always [?]." "This movie has a separate fanbase," another user wrote. "This film will always be close to my heart [?]," an Instagram user commented. The film revolves around Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken tycoon, who aimlessly boards a train after attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding. Shahid Kapoor Grooves With Pawan Gill And Aman Gill And Brings The House Down With Their Killer Bhangra Movies (Watch Video).

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's IG Post Here:

On board, he meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena), a spontaneous girl who plans to elope with her lover and gets pulled into her rollercoaster life, gradually falling in love with her as she shows him more fulfilling and entertaining way of living. Geet was a chatterbox, crazy young girl and Aditya was stark opposite. The well-known saying 'Opposites attract' truly worked for the plot. The film's songs were also a hit. From "Ye Ishq Hai'' to ''Mauja Hi Mauja'', ''Tum Se Hi'' and ''Aaoge Jab Tum'', each and every track from Jab We Met weaved magic. Over the years, the film has developed a cult statu, and rumours keep circulating time and again about a possible sequel.