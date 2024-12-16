Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): The world of music is in mourning following the demise of the iconic tabla virtuoso, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco at the age of 73.

Hussain, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, was a towering figure in Indian classical music and one of the most recognized percussionists worldwide.

His death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of the family.

The loss has been deeply felt by those who knew and worked with him. Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan, who considered Hussain a mentor, expressed his sorrow in a statement provided by his team, saying, "Today is an extremely sad day. I have lost my mentor, my guru, my guiding light, someone who has played such an important part in my music -- Ustad Zakir Hussain. I have been fortunate enough to be a small part of his magnanimous musical journey. He was not just a great artist, he was the greatest artist that our country has produced. The tabla will never sound the same again."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes from around the globe, describing Ustad Zakir Hussain as a revolutionary figure in the world of music.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm," the Prime Minister said in a social media post.

PM Modi further praised Hussain for his ability to seamlessly blend Indian classical traditions with global music, making him a symbol of cultural unity.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

From a young age, Zakir showed prodigious talent, inheriting the rhythmic genius of his father. His skill and devotion to the tabla were unparalleled, and he quickly rose to international fame.

Hussain's musical career spanned both traditional and contemporary genres, and his innovative performances and soulful compositions earned him admiration worldwide. (ANI)

