The Telugu industry was recently left shaken due to an ongoing family feud involving veteran actor Mohan Babu and his youngest son Manchu Manoj. The whole controversy began after the 72-year-old actor lodged a complaint against Manchu Manoj and his wife, Bhuma Mounika Manchu, alleging that they forcibly occupied his house in Jalapall, Hyderabad. This was followed by a series of accusations exchanged between the father and the son. In the latest update on the matter, Manchu Manoj has accused his brother Vishnu Manchu of trying to harm him and his family by tampering with a generator. Mohan Babu's Anticipatory Bail Rejected by High Court in Connection With TV9 Journalist Assault Case.

Vishnu Manchu Attacked His Brother Manchu Manoj?

Amidst the ongoing drama, Manchu Manoj staged a protest outside the Pahadi Shareef Police Station and accused his elder brother Vishnu Manchu of trying to harm him and his family. Accusing the Kannappa actor and his associates, Manchu Manoj said that his brother and his associates barged into his house on Saturday (December 14) and tampered with the main generators at his house by pouring diesel mixed with sugar. This caused electrical fluctuations, which left Manoj's mother, uncle, aunt and nine-month-old daughter frightened.

According to Manoj, the incident took place during the birthday celebrations of his mother. He also alleged that there were vehicles parked near the tempered generators and active gas connections in the house. The consequences of the sabotage could have led to a massive fire or explosion that might have cost lives. Manoj also claimed that Vishnu made the situation even worse after his associates forcibly removed their last loyal staff member from the house, leaving his family "vulnerable and helpless". A verbal complaint was registered at the Pahadi Shareef Police Station. Mohan Babu Apologises for Attacking TV9 Journalist and Clarifies That Family Dispute Led to the Unfortunate Incident (View Post).

In his statement, Manchu Manoj urged the authorities to take take action in the matter and track the ones responsible. He requested for the safety of his family members because of the "deliberate" harm they had to suffer.

