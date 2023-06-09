Los Angeles [US], June 9 (ANI): Actor Shannen Doherty has revealed that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

On June 5, Doherty shared a video of her in the hospital with a short caption, "January 9, 2023."

Also Read | The Crowded Room Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Tom Holland’s Psychological Thriller Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The actress then posted another video on June 6, in which she shared her health update and provided a description of the earlier video, Variety reported.

"On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," she said.

Also Read | Kajol Takes Break From Social Media; The Good Wife Actress Archives All Pictures on Insta.

Doherty continued in caption, "January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."

The 'Charmed' star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced the cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the SAG-AFTRA member revealed, in addition to facing treatments she was also worried about the loss of her health insurance.

"It is something that I worry about, of course, like: 'Oh, my God, I've got to make sure I earn a certain amount of money every single year to get insurance.' Whereas if you just looked at my 40 years of paying dues, and the pension and all of that the producers pay in on behalf of me, you would think that that would cover my insurance for the rest of my life. And it should."

Doherty has appeared in over 80 projects, including credits 'Heathers', '21 Jump Street', 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Our House'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)