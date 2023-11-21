Actor Shefali Shah is on cloud nine and super excited to be present at the prestigious 51st International Emmy Awards 2023, as she bagged a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix series "Delhi Crime Season 2'. On the red carpet, she added an Indian touch to her look. Best Actress nominee Shefali Shah walked the International Emmy Awards red carpet in a beautiful red gold saree in New York on Monday (local time).

For glam on this special occasion, she kept her makeup minimal and wore a saree with a traditional golden statement necklace. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look. And red round bindi complimented her entire look.Taking to Instagram, International Emmy Awards shared Shefali's look in their story. Ahead of the awards, Shefali was honoured Indian fashion at the opening cocktail night of the event, and for that, she wore a JJ Valaya creation.

Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series Delhi Crime Season 2. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Shefali Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the series starrred Shefali as the protagonist, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, while Rajesh Tilang, and Rasika Duggal in the lead roles.

Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, Delhi Crime S2 was inspired by true events.The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation into the 2012 Delhi gangrape. It was the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award. Shefali also left the audiences spellbound with her magnetic screen presence and brilliant performances in Jalsa, Human, and Darlings and Doctor G, among others.