Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi would be playing the lead roles in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop action-drama series, Indian Police Force. Set to be premiered on Prime Video, it will feature Sidharth as a tough Delhi Police Officer. He’d be portraying the character DCP Kabir Malik and the video dropped by the makers showcases the challenges and complexities that he faces in the line of duty. His commanding onscreen presence, in a never-seen-before cop avatar, is sure to leave the audience impressed. Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Reveals Series Is Packed With Signature Elements of His Cop Universe Films.

Sidharth Malhotra In Indian Police Force

