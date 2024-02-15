Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): 'The Railway Men' director Shiv Rawail is on cloud nine after recieving appreciation from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"The best message of appreciation that I have got so far has to be from my cinematic icon Shah Rukh sir! Shah Rukh Khan and I met him recently and he said he loved the series. The industry has shown a lot of love and you know like for a debut director. I think it's amazing to get that recognition. You feel really good about it, especially when your colleagues, your contemporaries, and people you have looked up to discuss it with you."

Shiv recalled working with him and added, "I worked with Shah Rukh sir as an AD on 'Fan' - you know to hear from him that he loves it and to get calls from other directors in the industry whose films you've seen and loved for years, it just feels amazing!"

The series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the Union Carbide Corporation.

The gas disaster is considered the world's worst industrial tragedy.

Over 3,000 people died within days of the gas leak and more in the later years with many families suffering health consequences. Survivors and their families have said they have struggled with health problems such as cancer and respiratory, immune and neurological disorders.

While talking about the series, Rawail said it's such a significant story to share so every element of the set was mapped thoroughly.

"For the story to connect with the audiences, it was imperative for us to make the audiences believe that it is the same Bhopal railway station from 1984. The entire station setup including trains was designed and created in a large space at Mumbai University."

"It took us around 70 days to finish constructing the entire set with minute detailing that included movie posters from the 80s, the waiting room and other authentic railway elements that became an integral part of the narrative. The set looked so real and authentic that the residents nearby felt a new station was coming up! Along with the junction, we also built three massive and functional passenger trains for the shoot of this series," he added.

Inspired by true stories, this gripping series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others. (ANI)

