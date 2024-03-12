Actor Shriya Saran, who is receiving praise for her role on Showtime, shared a picture with her co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Moni Roy. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shriya treated fans with happy selfies featuring herself, Emraan and Moni. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy faces@therealemraan@imouniroy. Happiness." Showtime: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal’s Disney+ Hotstar Series to Premiere on March 8 (Watch Video).

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is "epic saga of legacy and ambition in cinema. In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes on behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, including nepotism and the power struggles at the top. Earlier, speaking on working alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran said, "He is such a huge star yet so humble and hardworking. The evolution of his journey is so inspiring from doing roles that made fans love him and made him a star to become an actor with nuanced performances. He has transformed himself in the best possible way." Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy's Series is Snappy But Not Spunky Enough! (LatestLY Exclusive).

View Shriya Saran's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

About the series, Emraan earlier said, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other, you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry, understood it very closely, and put it in this show in a way." The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.