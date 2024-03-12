Actor Shriya Saran, who is receiving praises for her role in Showtime, shared a picture with her co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shriya treated fans with happy selfies featuring herself, Emraan and Mouni. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy faces @therealemraan @imouniroy. Happiness." Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy's Series is Snappy But Not Spunky Enough!

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema. In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

'Happy Faces'

Earlier, speaking on working alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran said, "He is such a huge star yet so humble and hardworking. The evolution of his journey is so inspiring from doing roles that made fans love him and made him a star to become an actor with nuanced performances. He has transformed himself in the best possible way." About the series, Emraan earlier said, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way." Showtime: Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy Share Steamy Kiss in the Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.

