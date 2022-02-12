Los Angeles, Feb 12 (PTI) Simu Liu, the star of Marvel hit "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings", is in negotiations to join the cast of Warner Bros' "Barbie" movie, led by Margot Robbie.

If finalised, Liu will feature alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, to be directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Plot details of the film are currently under wraps, but makers are planning to start principal photography later this year and are eyeing a 2023 release for the movie.

Liu most recently headlined Marvel Studios blockbuster "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings", which amassed USD 432 million at the global box office.

He will next be seen in romance drama "One True Loves" and Lionsgate's canine drama "Arthur the King", co-starring Mark Wahlberg.

