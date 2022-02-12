Josh Brolin is one of the most versatile actors working in Hollywood, there is no doubt about that. Amassing a filmography with some of the best films of the last few years, he has surely done amazing. Brolin is great at playing characters with an intense persona and brings such an energetic and chaotic sense to the screen, that it’s hard not to be impressed by him. His characters usually have this drive to them and that they need to achieve something desperately, and that’s what makes them so compelling. Outer Range: Josh Brolin to Topline Amazon's Mystery Series.

For the same reasons, one of Brolin's most influential and critically acclaimed roles of the last few years has been Thanos. Convinced that he has to wipe out half the universe, Thanos was one of the most developed villains we had ever gotten in a Marvel film. Brolin's performance just elevated that character to another level. So to celebrate Josh Brolin's 54th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best moments in the MCU as the Mad Titan.

Throwing a Moon (Avengers: Infinity War)

After he is tired of fighting the Avengers, Thanos finally takes matters into his own hands and stops playing around. He does so by pulverising a moon from the grounds of Titan and throwing it on our favourite heroes.

Doctor Strange vs Thanos (Avengers: Infinity War)

In what is one of MCU’s best one-on-one fights, the skirmish between Doctor Strange and Thanos was one of the most impressive. With Strange using all the tools he has on hand, he still provides a great challenge to Thanos, but alas falls short of defeating him.

Thanos’ Death (Avengers: Endgame)

Well we see Thanos die twice in this movie. Both the deaths are quite profound, with the latter even mirroring the ending from the previous movie. But we are talking about the one that takes place at the start of the film. Brolin’s performance in this scene is great, and is what elevates the scene.

“I’ll Do it Myself” (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

While this was just a few seconds of cameo, it was still the most interesting part of the film. Just enough to get fans mad with excitement, Thanos comes into the frame and puts on the gauntlet saying he will do it himself. This is the first time we hear Brolin’s voice as Thanos, and it was great.

Finger Snap

Just as Thanos is about to snap his fingers with the gauntlet, Thor impales him with his axe at the last second. Thanos taunts him one last time before saying that he should have gone for the head and snaps his fingers. We are then greeted by a scene between a young Gamora and Thanos that is as heartbreaking as they come. What followed had all Marvel fans in tears.

Here is hoping that Josh Brolin somehow returns back to the role again. He is way too good as the character. With this we finish off the list and wish Josh Brolin a very happy birthday.

