Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Building more anticipation about the upcoming action thriller 'Singham Again', director Rohit Shetty treated fans with a new glimpse of "Lady Singham" Deepika Padukone.

Rohit took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of Deepika.

The video captured Deepika, who is donning the role of fierce Shakti Shetty in the film, striking Ajay Devgn's iconic singham pose.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "OmgDeepika looks so fab...ekdum mast."

Another user commented, Lady Singham!!!"

Last year, on the occasion of the first day of Navratri unveiled the first look of Deepika as the lady cop Shakti Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE... SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM... DEEPIKA PADUKONE."

In the poster, Deepika donned the cop uniform for the first time.

She is seen sitting in front of what it seems like a burning vehicle and holding the guy with a gun in his mouth.

In the second post, the 'Pathaan' actor is seen holding a gun with a bandage on her hand and a smile on her face.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. (ANI)

