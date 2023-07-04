Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared cute moments of husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya from a trip to Disneyland. Soha took to Instagram and posted a video featuring all the moments that the Kemmu family created. In the video, Soha with Kunal and Inaaya can be seen enjoying the tour of Disneyland. What caught the attention in the video, was the father-daughter duo's cute moments. Kunal can be seen carrying Inaaya on his shoulder to let her enjoy to the fullest. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Where dreams really do come true. #disneyland #disney100". Soha Ali Khan Shows Off Her Cool and Casual Looks As She Gives Glimpses of Her LA Diaries.

Watch Inaaya Meet the Princesses:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View Pics of Their Family Time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Love my jaan ! Madly missing you guys! Have fun! See u soon!" Shweta Bachchan commented, "She's the most adorable baby ever." On Monday, Soha posted several pictures where she can be seen posing with Kunal with Disneyland in the background.

In another picture, the family can be seen posing in Spiderman style. They all look cool in the summer with their sunglasses on. Soha can also be seen posing with Inaaya.

Inaaya is all smiles as she can be seen hugging Minie Mouse and Snowhite.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Soha, who was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in Chhorii 2.