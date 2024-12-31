Actor Sonu Sood recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated directorial debut, Fateh. The actor shared a video of his visit to the iconic shrine on social media, along with the caption, "Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di Fateh." ‘Fateh’ Trailer: Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Unveils a Gripping Story of Digital Warfare (Watch Video).

In the video, Sonu Sood could be seen seeking blessings at the shrine, having a hearty talk with his fans and clicking pictures with them.

This visit to the Golden Temple comes as Sonu Sood's action-packed thriller Fateh gears up for its release on January 10, 2025.

Directed by Sood himself, the film is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent statement, Sonu Sood reflected on the emotional and passionate journey of stepping into the director's chair for the first time with 'Fateh'.

He said, "Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls attention to the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

He expressed excitement over the film's teaser release, adding, "It's a glimpse into a world we've poured our hearts into creating, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh."

Sood described the film as an "ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds" and expressed his hope that the film would inspire and electrify viewers.

Alongside Sood, the film features a star-studded cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film promises high-octane action sequences and an engaging narrative that will captivate audiences.

Additionally, Hollywood professionals, including the director of photography, research teams, and action choreographers, have been roped in to elevate the film's global appeal.

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, 'Fateh' addresses the pressing issue of cybercrime and its impact on society.

Before his visit to the Golden Temple, Sonu Sood had also paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he offered his prayers for the success of Fateh.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Sood remarked, "When I made the film Fateh, it started with the darshan of Baba Mahakal, and when we are releasing the film on January 10, our promotion begins from here. I pray that with his blessings our film becomes successful."