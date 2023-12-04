Actor Sonu Sood on Monday penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Sonali Sood. Sonu took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of himself with Sonali. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday Sonali. @sonalisood04. Thanks for always being my support system. Love u loads." In the first picture, the Dabangg star can be seen hugging his wife. The second photograph showcases a solo picture of Sonali. The couple can be seen posing together for the camera in the third picture. As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry friends of the actor chimed in the comment section. Sonu Sood Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Sonali Sood, Says ‘Thanks for Completing My Life’.

Actor Neha Dhupia commented, "Happy birthday Sonali." "Happy Birthday Sonali. Have an awesome day. Love from all of us," a fan commented. Notably, Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood had exchanged wedding vows on September 25, 1996. The couple has two sons, Ishant and Ayaan Sood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen in Fateh which stands as a thrilling action-packed film that has already ignited anticipation due to its captivating storyline and the involvement of Hollywood stunt coordinators. The conclusion of the San Francisco shoot adds another layer of excitement. Sonu Sood Looks Back at His Early Days of Struggle in Mumbai, Says ‘Roamed Film City to Get Noticed by the Producers’.

Sonu Sood Shares Sweet Birthday Wish For His Wife:

The breathtaking backdrop of San Francisco has seamlessly enhanced the film's crucial action sequences and dramatic moments. Fateh is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.