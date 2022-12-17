Spanish film Utama bagged a major prize at the International Film Festival of Kerala recently. Helmed by director Alejandro Loayza Grisi, the film won the Suvarna Chakoram Award for Best Film. Meanwhile, Tayfun Price Mouglu from Turkey won the Rajata Chakoram Award for Best Director. Mouglu's film Kerr, which was based on a young man who witnessed a murder, was also nominated for an award at the film festival. The Netpac award for Best Malayalam Film was bagged by Mahesh Narayanan's Ariyippu. Ariyippu Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha Give Admirable Performances in Mahesh Narayanan's Intense Human Drama.

Aalam, an Arabic film helmed by Firaz Houri won two awards, the Silver Award for Best Debut Director and the Netpac Award for Best Asian film. Romi Meitei-helmed Our Home won the FIPRESI International Award for Best Film along with The Netpac Special Jury Mention. The Malayalam film 19(1)(A) got the FIPRESI Award for Best Debut Director at the festival.

On the other hand, director Sidharth Chauhan, who was at the helm of Amar Colony, got selected for the FFSI - KR Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director in India. Actors Manisha Soni and Muskan, who starred in the film A Place of Our Own by Ektara Collective, were selected for a special mention for Best Performance in a Film in the international category. IFFK 2022 Winners: Kunchacko Boban's Ariyippu, Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bolivian Film Utama Win Big; Check Out Full List Here!

The International Film Festival of Kerala, also known as the IFFK, took place from December 9 to December 16.

